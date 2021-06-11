OnePlus Nord CE 5G Introduced: Price And Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G introduced. OnePlus, which is famous for its price performance devices, did not deviate from its target and announced the OnePlus Nord CE 5G model, which appeals to the middle segment.

Known for the price-performance-oriented devices it produces, OnePlus is in high demand around the world. The company, which aims to bring together high-end features at an affordable price with the “Nord” series, which it launched last year, expanded this family with new models. The company, which came up with phones such as Nord N10 and Nord N100, introduced the new member of the series.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G model was unveiled at the virtual event held last night. Although it does not have flagship-level performance, the device, which comes up with features that will not look like them, continues its claim to be affordable.

What are the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features?

Screen

6.43 inch, 20:9, FullHD+ Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, 410 PPI, DCI-P3

Equipment

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8nm / 2.2 GHz / 8 cores (2x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570)

Graphics Processing Unit: Adreno 619

Storage – RAM: 128/256/512GB UFS 2.1 internal memory, no microSD card support, 6/8/12GB RAM LPDDR4X

Camera

Main camera: 64 Megapixel (wide angle), f/1.79, 26mm, 0.7µm, PDAF

2nd camera: 8 Megapixels (ultrawide) f/2.25, 119˚ (ultrawide)

3rd camera: 2 Megapixels (monochrome), f/2.4

Rear camera video: [email protected](4K), [email protected]/60/120fps, 720p240fps

Front camera: 16 Megapixel (wide angle) f/2.45, 1/3″, 1.0µm

Front camera video: [email protected]/60fps

Other

Battery: 4500 mAh, 30 Watt USB-C fast charging,

Operating System: Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11

Connectivity: Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, 4G, NFC

Navigation and GPS: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, NaVIC

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, developed by OnePlus for the middle segment, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Produced with 8nm production technology, the processor includes the Adreno 619 graphics unit and the X52 5G modem. The device, which has 3 different LPDDR4X RAM options, 6/8/12 GB, offers 128 GB or 256 GB storage options using the UFS 2.1 interface, depending on your preference.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which has a 6.43 inch Full HD + resolution AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, promises an immersive experience with its DCI-P3 color gamut. With a battery of 4500 mAh, OnePlus Nord CE 5G can offer 30W fast charging support thanks to Warp Charge 30T technology.

Using a triple rear camera array, OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64 Megapixel, 8 Megapixel 119 degree ultra wide angle camera, as well as a 2 Megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, it comes with a 16 Megapixel selfie camera. The device, which can shoot 30 FPS video in 4K quality, does not support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

Supporting innovative connectivity technologies such as 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5, the phone draws attention with its security features such as face recognition in addition to the fingerprint reader embedded in the screen.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price

The European price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was announced as 299 Euros.

So how did you find the OnePlus Nord CE 5G? Would you prefer?