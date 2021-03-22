OnePlus Nord 2 leaked with new images

OnePlus, one of the leading names in the smartphone market, launched its new Nord series last year. These phones, which have budget-friendly prices, have managed to attract attention with their designs. Now a new member comes to the beloved family.

2021 model OnePlus Nord Clarified

OnePlus Nord, whose news we only received abstract news before, has now begun to come to light with concrete images. Last year, OnePlus demonstrated its skills with the Nord N10 and N100 models. These phones, which gained popularity in a short time, made great contributions to the company in financial terms. The company that achieved success in this series has now rolled up its sleeves for the 2021 model Nord. The Voice platform revealed the expected device.

According to the picture above, OnePlus Nord 2021 will again be positioned in the middle segment and have an affordable price. This phone, which is inspired by the previous generation Nord N10 model in terms of design, will also be similar to the N10 as the rear camera array. However, naming issues remain uncertain.

On the front, OnePlus’ new budget-friendly phone will come with a perforated screen design that we were familiar with before, according to leaked information. This hole, located in the upper left corner, will also host the selfie camera.

As a technical feature, the 2021 model Nord will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. In addition, it will support with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Unfortunately, there is not much information available in terms of optics. However, according to the leak, the device will have a 64-megapixel main camera. Finally, the screen is said to come with an LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

What are your thoughts on Nord 2? Do not forget to share your views with us!