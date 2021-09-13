OnePlus Nord 2 Explodes In A Lawyer’s Coat in India

A lawyer and activist based in India claims to have been the victim of an explosion involving his OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. According to Gaurav Gulati, the device was in his pocket without being used or being recharged when it started to heat up and later caught fire.

Upon realizing the incident, the lawyer threw his coat on the ground before the small explosion caused by the device.

Photos recorded by the lawyer show the condition of the garment, in addition to the device being totally damaged. He filed a complaint against the manufacturer and now wants to ban the sale of the model in the country for possible risks to the population.

It is not the first time?

OnePlus says in an official statement that it will investigate the case, but complained that Gulati has not yet agreed to receive company representatives for an initial diagnosis to be carried out. “We take each such charge seriously out of concern and user safety. (…) However, under these circumstances, it is impossible for us to verify the legitimacy of the case or guarantee the individual’s demands for compensation,” the text says.

The lawyer alleges that he fears the diagnosis will be falsified by the team so that the case will be seen as commonplace, also saying that the brand was insensitive when questioning him.

In August of this year, another report of a OnePlus Nord 2 explosion was registered in the country. After investigations, the brand claimed that the fire was caused by “external and isolated incidents unrelated to manufacturing”. A second case was even disclosed, but the brand discovered that it was a fake and mounted scenario.