OnePlus Nord 2 Explodes During Bike Ride, Report Says

OnePlus Nord 2: This Sunday (1), Twitter user Ankur Sharma posted a post stating that his wife had a bicycle accident after the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone exploded during a ride. The cell phone was only five days old, and the victim’s husband claims she is traumatized after the event.

The original post was removed from the social network and the OnePlus support profile responded to the complaint; check out the images of what happened below.

“Today, around 6 am, my wife went out cycling with the new OnePlus Nord 2 (5 days of use) attached to a cord. Suddenly, the cell phone exploded, and smoke started to come out of it. Due to the explosion, she had an accident (…),” reported Ankur.

The official support profile of OnePlus said it is “devastated” with the report and requested the contact of the consumer to make up for what happened.

You can see the consequence of the event on the device in the images below, which resemble the accidents with the battery of the infamous Galaxy Note7.

Unveiled on July 22, the Nord 2 5G is an intermediate model from the Chinese brand and features MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-AI processor. In the Indian market, the basic cell phone model costs 27,999 rupees, around R$1,932.

According to the PhoneArena portal, the device can charge 70% of the battery, which has 4,500 mAh, in less than half an hour. The problem may be linked to the component’s overheating, but the case has not yet had official consequences.

