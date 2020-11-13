OnePlus Nord 2 coming? Code name: Denniz

Years later, it re-winked on the affordable smartphone market with OnePlus Nord. The model that came with the Snapdragon 765G has achieved a significant success in the mid-high-end smartphone market in a short time. The brand, which will recently turn to the mid-range smartphone market with Nord SE, seems to have started preparations for Nord 2. Here are the expectations about the phone with the code name Denniz:

Codename Denniz, OnePlus Nord 2 preparations begin

According to the information leaked from OnePlus, a new mid-level OnePlus smartphone, codenamed Denniz, is being prepared. This model is expected to be the new version of Nord, which has achieved medium level success in a short time. What we know about the new phone that emerged with the post by Mark Jambor on Twitter is limited.

The Chinese brand, which has been on the market with flagship phone models for a long time, said hello to the mid-range smartphone market with Nord. The company, which expanded its range with two entry-level phones introduced shortly afterwards, intends to continue the successful Nord series.

The phone is expected to appear in 2021. Although there are no technical details about the OnePlus Nord 2 for now, it is possible that Qualcomm will come up with the 775G processor expected to be introduced in December.

The 775G promises a performance increase of 40 percent against the Snapdragon 765G, which is produced with the 8 nm fabrication process used in the Nord model. The basis of this performance increase is that the processor is produced in the 6 nm fabrication process.

The fact that this processor supports 120 Hz screen refresh can enable the screen refresh to appear as 120 Hz in the Nord 2 model. As you know, the OnePlus Nord model has a 90 Hz screen refresh feature.

So what do you think, what kind of features will the new mid-top-level smartphone, which is expected to be introduced after OnePlus Nord SE and before OnePlus 9?




