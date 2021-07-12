OnePlus Nord 2 And Buds Pro User Testing Begins

OnePlus will launch its new smartphone called Nord 2 soon. The company is also working on a new wireless headset, which is said to be called Buds Pro. OnePlus has started user tests for its new smartphone and wireless headset.

Not much is known about OnePlus’ new wireless headset for now. The company has only confirmed the existence of the headset through the OnePlus Lab program. This program allows several members of the OnePlus Community to try out new products before they launch. The company is now collecting registrations for OnePlus Buds Pro.

Users will be able to apply on July 17 to participate in the program. The winners will be announced on 20 July.

Applications for OnePlus Nord 2 will also last until July 17. It is known that the smartphone will become official on July 22. It will not be a surprise to introduce OnePlus Buds Pro with Nord 2 as well.