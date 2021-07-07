OnePlus Nord 2 5G Processor Features Revealed

OnePlus Nord 2 5G processor appeared. Oneplus and MediaTek shared their plans for the future at an event jointly organized. The processor of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been revealed.

OnePlus made a joint statement with MediTek. The statement confirmed that Nord 2 will come with 5G support. It was among the information that Nord 2 will use Dimensity 1200 5G on the processor side. This processor will bring flagship performance to consumers at an affordable price.

Working together on this processor, OnePlus and MediaTek especially emphasized artificial intelligence. The fact that the new CPU was named Dimensity 1200 AI instead of Dimensity 1200 revealed the importance given to artificial intelligence studies. OnePlus announced in its announcement that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will offer AI (artificial intelligence) powered improvements such as better display performance, fine display tweaks and other improvements.

The processor of OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with artificial intelligence support!

To give more detailed information about the innovations, OnePlus promises to convert from SDR to HDR on the photo side and from low resolution to HD on the video side, thanks to its artificial intelligence developments. Other innovations brought by artificial intelligence are; smarter auto-brightness, vivid HDR effects for video recording, and the ability to recognize up to 22 different photo scenarios.

OnePlus also points out that games like Brawl Stars can be played at a high refresh rate. However, how many Hz the phone will be remains a mystery for now.

Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus: “We are committed to sharing the best technology with the world. “The OnePlus Nord series brings this mission together in a more accessible price category.” “Fast and seamless smartphone experience is an integral part of what makes OnePlus unique,” ​​Lau said. We are always looking for new ways and technologies that will allow us to bring this experience to more users.” used the phrases.

OnePlus has not yet made an official statement about the phone’s release date. However, Mukul Sharma, known for his OnePlus news, claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5Glaunch will take place within the last 10 days of July. Sharma pointed to July 24 for the promotion.

There have been a lot of Nord 2 rumors and leaks in recent months. Some of the notable rumors suggest that the phone will come with a 90Hz OLED panel and a 4,500mAh battery. There is also talk of a triple rear camera system. It is among the rumors that this trio consists of a 50 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide lens and 2 Megapixel sensor.

So what do you think about the OnePlus brand? Do you think OnePlus will continue to produce affordable phones? Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the subject in the comments section!