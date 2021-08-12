OnePlus makes fun of Samsung’s folding and ‘trolla’ fans

OnePlus: This Wednesday (11), Samsung finally unveiled its new line of folding phones, consisting of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 models, confirming several past rumors. During the occasion, OnePlus took the opportunity to snipe the South Korean after teasing its fans with the possibility of announcing a new device with a flexible screen.

Rather than unveiling a new folding cell phone, OnePlus announced a promotion in partnership with mobile network operator T-Mobile. In a tone of satire, the Chinese giant posted a message on Twitter: “Halfway. Literally. Get OnePlus 9 for 50% off.” followed by an image with two cell phone units side by side. “Two is better than one”, emphasizes the company. Check out:

The offer is valid for users interested in purchasing a new cell phone line with T-Mobile for a OnePlus 9 5G in the United States, with a monthly payment plan. Subject to specific conditions, new customers will receive a total discount of US$375, or R$1,960 in direct conversion, on their bills over a 24-month period — resulting in a 50% decrease in the value of the device.

Despite the joke, it is still possible that OnePlus is preparing a cell phone model to compete in the folding niche. However, so far, the company continues to promote the OnePlus 9 5G, its powerful eponymous top of the line. Learn more about the model by clicking here.