OnePlus launches OnePlus 9 series with Hasselblad

OnePlus released on Tuesday (23) the models of the OnePlus 9 generation, a new family of top-of-the-line smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer. The conference was online, with live broadcast on the brand’s official YouTube channel. In addition to cell phones, the company’s first smart watch, the OnePlus Watch, was also presented.

Rumors about the new specifications were already circulating on the internet. At the beginning of the month, OnePlus revealed the partnership with the Swedish camera company, Hasselblad, with the aim of ensuring improvements in the photographic set of smartphones. The phone also has an IMX789 sensor from Sony.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models were presented. Regarding the design, the phones will be available in black, silver and green. The company was inspired by elements of nature to develop colors.

As was already imagined, the camera is the great differentiator of the new series. In all, the models feature four rear cameras, one with a 48 MP Sony sensor and the other 50, 8 and 2 MP. The cell phone makes recordings in 8k and has a 320% greater brightness capture than the previous models, allowing photos with less noise. In this sense, the Nightscape Video option is also available, for filming at night. The models bear the Hasselblad brand on the camera module.

The screen of the OnePlus Pro has HD + and “Fluid Display 2.0”, technology that guarantees more responsiveness to the touch, variable refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz and 50% savings in energy consumption. Both models have 6.6-inch screens, with 1440p and 1080p resolution on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, respectively.

The models have 5G technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and can be recharged in just 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 9 should reach the North American market for U $ 729 (approximately R $ 4 thousand, in the current conversion).