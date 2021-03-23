OnePlus launches OnePlus 9 series, with 5G

OnePlus released on Tuesday (23) the models of the OnePlus 9 generation, the new family of top-of-the-line smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer. The conference was online, with live broadcast on the brand’s official YouTube channel. In addition to cell phones, the company’s first smart watch, the OnePlus Watch, was also presented.

Rumors about the new specifications were already circulating on the internet. Earlier this month, OnePlus revealed the partnership with the Swedish company specializing in Hasselblad cameras, with the aim of ensuring improvements in the photographic set of smartphones. The phone also has an IMX789 sensor from Sony.

