OnePlus Launches Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G and 64MP Camera

OnePlus presented this Thursday (10) the new Nord CE 5G cell phone, which arrives to succeed the first representative of the Nord series, launched last year. The mid-range model features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The Core Edition (CE) version processor is the Snapdragon 750G, ensuring compatibility with fifth-generation mobile broadband. It works associated with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM memory, depending on the variant, while the internal storage can be 128GB or 256GB.

Even with a similar design to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has one less camera. There are three rear lenses: the main 64 MP with 4K recording, an ultrawide 8 MP and the 2 MP monochrome sensor. At the front there was also a change, with the dual selfie camera giving way to a 16 MP lens.

The battery capacity jumped to 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging, which can go from 0% to 70% of the charge in just 30 minutes in the socket, according to the manufacturer. Other highlights are the under-screen digital reader, support for Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC connection.

Europe and India

Running Android 11 with the OxygenOS interface, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is already on sale in Europe. Prices start from €299 on the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, equivalent to R$1,845 at today’s price. The 8 GB + 128 GB variant costs €329 (about R$ 2,030) and the 12 GB + 256 GB version costs € 399 (about R$ 2,462).

OnePlus’ new mid-range smartphone is also available in India, in Charcoal Ink, Blue Void and Silver Ray, the same shades found in Europe. For now, there is no information about the launch in other markets.