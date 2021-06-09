OnePlus Is Preparing A Phone With Dimensity 1200 Processor

OnePlus continues its efforts to diversify its product portfolio. The company, which released its first smart watch, also revitalized its mid-segment portfolio with Nord series phones. In this process, giving importance to working with different business partners, OnePlus is developing a phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Although MediaTek is still one of the key players in the processor market, Qualcomm’s aggressive 5G expansion has left the company in the background. It is also important to do business with manufacturers such as OnePlus for the company, which is trying to respond to Qualcomm with its Dimensity series 5G processors.

It was claimed that OnePlus could include a Dimensity series processor in the Nord CE 5G, which will be introduced tomorrow. However, the latest news is that this phone will feature the Snapdragon 750G processor. Another confirmed OnePlus phone, the Nord N200, is also said to come with a different processor.

The company is allegedly developing another phone with a Dimensity 1200 processor. According to the sharing of the Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station, this phone has reached the prototype stage. It is also among the claims that the phone will visually resemble the OnePlus 9 Pro and come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera sensor.

MediaTek’s flagship processor, the Dimensity 1200, seems like a viable choice for OnePlus. It will not be surprising that this phone is one of the flagships of the company. It is said that OnePlus can also include a MediaTek processor in the follower of the Nord N10.