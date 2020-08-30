OnePlus is preparing a “low cost” mobile device

In response to users who asked for it so much, OnePlus has decided to go down a notch by launching a more ‘affordable’ mobile than its OnePlus 8 so to call it -the cheapest Nord model is € 400. And as its creators point out, the idea behind the OnePlus Nord is to be the first of a new family for the brand. Let’s take a look to see what the new terminal incorporates to conquer the almost impossible mid-range market.

But there is more, since the Chinese brand has not only decided to go to conquer the mid-range, but also the Economic / Entry range, that of mobiles of less than 200 euros on average.

OnePlus Lowcost

As we can read in Android Central, OnePlus is working on a new smartphone that moves away from the high prices that the company’s flagships have reached. The internal source of the site indicates that Clover is the code name of the new mobile with the most basic characteristics of OnePlus, a terminal with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, and will have a capacity of 64GB and 4GB RAM.

The terminal will mount a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with 720p resolution. The main camera will have three lenses, with a 13 megapixel sensor accompanied by two 2 megapixel lenses. This OnePlus will also have a fingerprint reader and a 6,000mAh high-capacity battery, with an 18W fast charging system, to offer up to two days of autonomy. It will also have a rare rarity difficult to see today: headphone jack port.

Apparently, according to the source, the market arrival of this ‘smartphone’ is “imminent” with the forecast that it will be available globally. That means that in theory we would see the announcement soon, so we will be attentive, especially since this week the IFA fair in Berlin is held, in which OnePlus could show it to us.



