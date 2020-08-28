OnePlus is developing an entry level phone!

OnePlus, which has been available to users with only flagships since 2014, has been with OnePlus Nord this year, adapting to the affordable phone trend similar to other phone manufacturers. It turns out that OnePlus is rolling up its sleeves for an entry-level phone while the phone remains fresh.

OnePlus has rolled up its sleeves for the entry-level phone!

The phone, which has the code name Clover, is expected to cost around $ 200. Of course, it is more curious whether the device will be offered for sale in a wide region, ie worldwide. Because OnePlus Nord was offered for sale in a limited number of countries, which disappointed users.

According to the report shared by Android Central, Nord’s 6.52-inch screen will offer HD + resolution. The phone, which is expected to meet users with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, will be powered by the Snapdragon 460.

The phone, which will have a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, will have a 13 Megapixel main and two 2 Megapixel cameras. We think these cameras are depth sensing and macro.

The phone, which will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and OxygenOS 10 user interface, is expected to have a headphone jack and a fingerprint reader on the back. What do you think OnePlus is aiming for with an entry-level phone?



