OnePlus introduced its first smartwatch

OnePlus made the introduction of its first smart watch today with an official launch. The wearable device, called the OnePlus Watch, draws attention with its circular body. The technology brand, which uses its own operating system instead of Google’s Wear operating system in its first smart watch, will launch the watch in a single size of 46 mm.

OnePlus Watch features

The device, which has two different versions as standard and LTE, comes with 4 GB of onboard storage and 1 GB of RAM. The watch will allow you to store music and listen even if you are not connected, thanks to its built-in storage. On the other hand, in addition to the heart rate sensor, the watch also has a SpO2 sensor, which is used to measure the oxygen level in the blood.

The smart watch, which is resistant to dust and water, has IP68 certification. The wearable device, which will be launched with the title of OnePlus’ first smart watch, offers various features such as automatic exercise detection, sleep monitoring, stress tracking and swimming mode.

It should be noted that the smart watch that comes with sapphire glass has additional features such as answering calls and viewing message notifications.

Introduced in three different color options, black, silver and green, the clock can also be used as a remote control for OnePlus TV models. On the other hand, OnePlus Watch, which promises a week of use with 20 minutes of charging, comes with Warp Charge technology.

OnePlus Watch specifications and price