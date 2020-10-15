OnePlus increases wireless headset options with Buds Z

OnePlus introduced another product while introducing its new phone 8T. The new full wireless headset, named OnePlus Buds Z, can be described as a more affordable version of the OnePlus Buds introduced last summer.

Buds Z, with 10 mm dynamic drivers, promises 20 hours of battery life. The battery life of the original Buds carrying 13.4mm drivers is 30 hours. Apart from that, Buds Z, which contains almost all the features of the original Buds, also manages to surpass its predecessor at some points.

Users are provided with three-dimensional sound and a more inclusive experience with Dolby Atmos support. The sounds are deepened with the Bass Boost feature. Just like the original Buds, Buds Z does not have active noise canceling feature. However, a noise reduction feature that comes into play in phone calls is available in the headphones.

It can be said that Buds Z is more suitable for use during exercise compared to the original Buds. Along with the headset, which is completely plastic, there are also replaceable ear tips that promise a comfortable and safe experience. IP55 certified, the headset is resistant to both rain and sweat.

The Quick Switch feature allows connecting the headset to two devices and switching between devices with a double tap. With its Quick Pair feature, the headset connects to the phone as soon as the cover of the carrying case is opened.

The headset also stops working automatically when one of the knobs is removed. At this point, it is worth noting that charging the OnePlus Buds Z for 10 minutes provides the opportunity to listen to music for 3 hours.

OnePlus Buds Z, with only white color options, will be available on November 2. The headset will be sold for $ 46 in the US and 60 euros in Europe. The US price of the special version of the headset bearing Steven Harrington’s signature is $ 60.



