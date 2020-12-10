OnePlus founder’s new venture backed

OnePlus co-founder CarlPei left the company about two months ago to launch a new hardware initiative. Things seem to be moving pretty fast for Pei’s new venture.

Carl Pei has already funded $ 7 million for his new venture. Among the supporters of Pei’s initiative are names well known to the tech world. These well-known names are listed as follows:

Tony Fadell – Founder of Future Shape and inventor of the iPod

Casey Neistat – YouTuber

Kevin Lin – Twitch founder

Steve Huffman – CEO of Reddit

Liam Casey – founder and CEO of PCH

Paddy Cosgrave – Founder of Web Summit

Josh Buckley – CEO of Prodcut Hunt

The OnePlus founder’s new venture will open an office in London. The company, which currently has 10 employees, will also recruit new staff. There is no concrete information about the technical details of the project for now.



