OnePlus Extends Software Support For Smartphones

OnePlus has announced its new update policy for smartphones. The company’s flagship phones will receive three major Android updates and security updates for four years, starting with the OnePlus 8. T series and R models are also within the scope of this change.

OnePlus Nord and Nord CE will also receive two major software updates and security updates for three years. The Nord N series, on the other hand, will receive an Android OS update and will be updated to ensure its security for three years.

The devices that will receive three Android updates and four years of security updates are listed as follows:

OnePlus 9 Pro

9 Pro OnePlus 9R

9R OnePlus 9

9 OnePlus 8T

8T OnePlus 8 Pro

8 Pro OnePlus 8

The devices that will receive two Android updates and three years of security updates are:

OnePlus 7 Pro

7 Pro OnePlus 7T Pro

7T Pro OnePlus 7T

7T OnePlus 7

7 OnePlus Nord

Nord OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus smartphones that will receive a single Android update and three years of security updates: