OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei leaves the company

Executive Carl Pei, one of the founders of OnePlus, has announced that he will leave the company. The information was revealed in a post on the smartphone maker’s forum, after rumors pointed out the co-creator’s departure from the brand.

In his farewell letter, the executive thanked the OnePlus team and also CEO Pete Lau, who helped to found the company. Pei said the business started when he was 24 years old and was only possible because the business partner gave a chance “to the young man without a diploma and who only had a name and a dream.”

OnePlus was created in 2013 and, for the past seven years, Carl Pei has been one of the main faces of the company. The executive said he would take a break from the industry and “follow his heart” in his next steps.

Pete Lau’s main project is currently OnePlus Nord, the company’s new intermediary cell phone division. According to a leaked document, the position is likely to be taken over by Emily Dai, who handled the company’s business in India.

New company on the way?

Although Carl Pei did not provide details about his future in the market, some speculations shared by TechCrunch suggest that the executive will open a new company. So far, however, there are no extra details on the subject.

The OnePlus executive’s departure is also surrounded by doubts, since the company has had several successful launches in recent years. Despite the friendly tone in Pei’s farewell, Android Central points out that the main reason for the company’s co-founder’s departure was a power conflict with Pete Lau.

OnePlus has never been very clear about the company’s chain of command, but Pete Lau is publicly the CEO of the firm. The executive also has a power position at Oppo, which is part of the same group as the brand created with Carl Pei and also Realme.



