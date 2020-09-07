OnePlus Clover benchmark tested, features seen

The news that OnePlus was preparing to launch a new phone located in the entry segment came to the fore a while ago. The signs about this phone, known as the OnePlus Clover, are also becoming clear.

Clover has already passed Geekbench’s benchmark test, MySmartPrice reports. Some of the technical features of the phone, which was tested with the OnePlus BE2012 model number, also emerged in this way.

At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. The phone left the single core test with 245 points and the multi-core test with 1174 points.

OnePlus Clover is expected to feature a 6.52-inch HD + resolution display. The phone, which is said to have 64 GB of internal storage, is said to have a triple camera system. Here, the 13-megapixel main camera is expected to be accompanied by two more 2-megapixel cameras. 6000 mAh battery with 18W charging support, fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel and headphone jack are among the other features that are also spoken.

It will not be a surprise that leaks and rumors about OnePlus Clover will increase in the coming period.



