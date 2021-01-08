OnePlus CEO promises big leap in camera quality

The CEO of manufacturer OnePlus, Pete Lau, said the company will focus on improving the performance of cameras in the brand’s next smartphones. The message was posted on his personal profile on the Chinese social network Weibo.

According to Lau, OnePlus will allocate a large part of the money to the research and development sector in 2021 in search of “being the number one in the world due to the image”. There is no further detail on the amount of money invested or what technologies will be improved internally. On newer models, the company’s photography features were already highly praised: the OnePlus 8 Pro camera passed tests carried out in June 2020 against rivals of the Galaxy S20 + and iPhone 11 Pro on the DxOMark review site.

However, the news should not appear on the company’s next top-of-the-line smartphone, which will probably be called OnePlus 9. The model is expected to be announced later this year. If it follows the recent schedule, however, the manufacturer should still reveal a OnePlus 9T version in the second half – and it may already contain at least some of the fruits of this new investment in cameras.