OnePlus Buds Z special edition released at a lower price

As a way to continue positioning itself more and more present in the Indian market, OnePlus continues to present its main novelties in the local market with an extremely competitive price to grab an increasing share of the smartphone and, of course, accessories market.

After introducing Buds Z in India with a focus on low price, during this weekend OnePlus launched in the country a special edition of the same wireless headset stylized by plastic artist Steve Harrington.

The model has the same shape, charging case and design of the already known OnePlus Buds Z, but instead of the already known original white version, the special edition stands out for the combination of green and purple colors in the headphones and the case, with several illustrations made by Steve Harrington himself.

Among the configurations, OnePlus keeps everything we already know about the original version: dynamic 11mm drivers with Bass Boost technology for stronger bass, IP55 certified for resistance against sweat and water drops, capacity of up to 20 hours battery with charging case and features like Quick Pair and Quick Switch for OnePlus devices.

The accessory is available in pre-order through physical and virtual stores of OnePlus, Amazon India and Flipkart. The suggested price is 3,699 Indian rupees, or approximately R $ 279.