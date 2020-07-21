OnePlus Buds: OnePlus’s wireless headphones

Today is an important day for OnePlus. The company has launched the OnePlus Nord, its first premium mid-range smartphone, but it was not the only product segment in which the firm has released.
It also does it in the segment of completely wireless headphones with the OnePlus Buds, headphones that come to complete its catalog of audio devices and to coexist with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.
The price of the OnePlus Buds will be 89 euros and can be purchased in white, gray or Nord Blue (the same blue as the OnePlus Nord). At the moment, the company has not revealed its availability, but we will update the text as soon as we have news. That said, and with the presentations already made, let’s see what OnePlus offers us in its first TWS headphones.
OnePlus Buds datasheet
ONEPLUS BUDS
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Headphone: 18.81 x 16.13 x 37.89 mm – 4.7 grams
Case: 52.21 x 59.62 x 37.89 mm – 37 grams
DIAPHRAGM UNIT
13.4 mm
CONNECTION
Bluetooth 5.0
COMPATIBILITY
Determined
BATTERY
Headset: up to seven hours
Case: 430 mAh, up to 30 hours
LOADING THE CASE
USB Type-C
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Touch compatible
IPX4
Low latency mode
PRICE
89 euros
The OnePlus Buds arrive in an oval case that features an LED on the front and a USB Type-C port for recharging. This case weighs 37 grams and measures 52.21 x 59.62 x 37.89 millimeters. Regarding the headphones, each one measures 18.81 x 16.13 x 37.89 millimeters and weighs 4.7 grams, so they stay more or less at the level of other headphones in their category. It should be noted that they are waterproof (IPX4).