OnePlus Band, Stylish Design and Affordable Price

OnePlus, the Chinese technology company that we know mostly with its flagship killer smartphones, introduced the new wearable technology product OnePlus Band to consumers. The smart bracelet, which has a very sporty and stylish design, can be one of the most competitive products in the market with its price.

OnePlus Band, which comes with a 1.1 inch touch screen with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels, a color AMOLED display, promises a more personal experience with different interface options it offers to users. You can use OnePlus Band with a digital interface, as well as choose classic watch interfaces.

OnePlus Band offers competitive features into a stylish design

OnePlus Band, which comes with a 100 mAh battery, promises 14 days of use with a single charge. The smart bracelet, which is charged via USB Type-A input, can resist water up to 5 ATM pressure and supports its robust design with IP68 certification. It is necessary to use the OnePlus Health application to get health data from OnePlus Band, which can connect with all smartphones with Android 6.0 and above with Bluetooth 5.0 LE support.

OnePlus Band, like many of its competitors, offers users such as heart rate sensor, blood oxygen concentration measurement, sleep tracking, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer. The smart bracelet, which has many different sports modes, does not restrict the movement while doing sports with its 22.6 gram weight.

OnePlus Band price

A $ 34 price tag has been announced for the new OnePlus Band, which promises to be a solid competitor to Xiaomi’s Mi Band and Samsung’s Galaxy Fit models. OnePlus Band announced tomorrow, it will be marketed in India with a reputation even though no information about when it will meet the consumer smart wristband Turkey.