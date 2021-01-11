OnePlus Band, low cost wristband to control your workout

For some time now, there has been talk of the possibility that the Asian manufacturer OnePlus was working on a high-performance activity bracelet at a good price to try to compete with the all-powerful Xiaomi Mi Band 5. Well, the company has already presented its new OnePlus Band, an activity bracelet that it includes in its product catalog as the company’s first wearable.

The truth is that these types of devices are in high demand by all kinds of people, both those who like to control their workouts or activity at all times, those who simply do not want to miss anything that comes to their mobile phone without having to take it out of their pocket or those who want to control certain aspects of their health.

Great features at a very affordable price

And is that the new OnePlus Band is designed for all kinds of people. For the most athletic, it allows to register up to 13 different sports, walking, running, cycling, yoga, etc. It is also a great option for those who love swimming, since it allows us to register our activity from the water, since it has IP68 certification and is resistant to water up to 5 atmospheres.

It has a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch screen, Bluetooth 5.0, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and the ability to measure our oxygen saturation continuously thanks to its dedicated sensor. Another important detail in this type of device and specifically in this OnePlus Band bracelet is its autonomy. Specifically, it has a 100 mAh capacity battery that is capable of offering up to 14 days of use on a single charge.

Despite having bluetooth to connect it with our mobile, the truth is that the GPS is missing, so we will have no choice but to carry our mobile phone with us if we want to record distance, speed and route when we go out to do sport abroad.

It is compatible with Android devices that have a version equal to or greater than 6.0, while this first version does not offer compatibility with the Apple environment. The OnePlus Band has been officially presented in India with an official price of Rs 2,799, although on the occasion of the launch it is on sale at the price of Rs 2,499. This means about 28 euros to change, although at the moment it is unknown when it could reach other countries and its exact price in each of them. What is true is that it is an interesting activity bracelet with great features and quality at a very competitive price.