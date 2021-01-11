OnePlus announced the smart bracelet

The manufacturer OnePlus officially presented its first smart bracelet, the OnePlus Band. The model has already undergone several leaks and was expected by the beginning of 2021.

The model marks the company’s debut in the wearables sector and brings several traditional functions of this type of product, including health resources. The OnePlus Band has cardiac and sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level meter and 12 modes of physical activity tracking.

In addition, the bracelet displays the contents on a 1.1 “AMOLED screen with a touchscreen, without any physical button. In terms of customization, there are 37 different skins in this release.

The device brings waterproofness with IP68 certification and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to be paired with Android devices – the pairing with the OnePlus Health app synchronizes all data with your profile. The charging is done by wire, with a magnetic connector that comes with the device in the packaging.

Another highlight of the bracelet is the battery. Although it did not disclose storage values, OnePlus guarantees that it lasts up to 14 days – probably less with the connected video monitors.

Availability

The OnePlus Band will be launched in India first for 2,500 Indian rupees – the equivalent of R $ 185 in direct currency conversion – with a small launch discount and extra bracelets sold separately. The available colors are black, dark blue and Tangerine Gray (orange on the outside, gray on the inside) and the release date has not yet been confirmed.