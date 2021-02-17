OnePlus: alleged smartwatch design leaks in its patent

On Tuesday (16), a leak at the German Patent and Trademark Office (GPTO) revealed the supposed design of the OnePlus smart watch. With its official confirmation still pending, the document registered by the company suggests two models: the first has a larger box and several functionalities aimed at monitoring body signals, while the second has a sporting aspect.

The supposed sports version of the OnePlus smart watch has a round dial, a modern bracelet with a scratched texture and a two-button interface for using the functions. At the rear, you can see what appear to be sensors for monitoring heart rate, oxygen level in the bloodstream and blood pressure.

The “standard” version, in turn, is very similar to its sport variant. With the most classic design and discreet bracelet, the model has a slightly larger dial, with the same sensors on its back.

In this context, other rumors suggest that the Chinese giant’s smart watches may have the serial numbers “W501GB” for its “rounded” version and “W301GB” for a version with a rectangular dial, still in development. The official revelation of the company’s smartwatch line, with the supposed name of “OnePlus Watch RX”, is scheduled for next March.