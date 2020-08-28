OnePlus, a 6,000 mAh battery for $ 200

OnePlus is about to announce a new smartphone, which marks the entry of the manufacturer into the market for input devices. According to Android Central, which obtained the information from a so-called reliable source, the device is expected to be launched in 2020.

The model was internally named OnePlus Clover and does not have a defined trade name. It will focus on cost-benefit, with an approximate price of US $ 200 (approximately R $ 1,090 in direct currency conversion) and launch in several markets, including the North American.

The new entry phone from OnePlus will feature a high capacity battery with 6,000 mAh, with a fast recharge of 18W. In addition, it will have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack and biometric reader at the rear. Check out the other specifications of the device:

Operating system: Android 10 (OxygenOS 10)

Screen: 6.52 “IPS LCD (HD resolution)

Processor: Snapdragon 460

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB

Rear cameras: 13 MP (main sensor) and two non-detailed lenses with 2 MP each

Battery: 6,000 mAh

Lately restricted to top-of-the-line models, OnePlus has recently returned to the more

affordable smartphone market with the OnePlus Nord.



