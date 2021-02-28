OnePlus 9’s technical features have been leaked!

OnePlus 9, which is frequently on the agenda with leaks and predictions, is on the agenda this time with its technical features. The predecessor of the flagship that the Chinese company will launch this year has reached serious sales figures worldwide. After the success of the company, eyes turned to the new model. A posted screenshot shows us important technical details about the device.

We have also transferred the leaks related to another variant of the series, which will be introduced in March.

OnePlus 9 specifications leaked

The resulting screenshot shows us the technical details of the device. Yesterday, technical details about the OnePlus 9R, which will be the entry model of the OnePlus 9 series, were also shared. The leak from today is a screenshot.

In the image, the code name of the main model appears as LE2113. We see 8GB of RAM with the Snapdragon 888 processor. Although we do not know what options will be available on the storage side, the device in the image in question has 128GB of storage space. In this phone, which we describe as the flagship, a 6.55 size Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is mentioned. It is also among the details that there is a triple camera setup, 48MP, 50MP and 2MP on the rear camera.

In line with the leaks and predictions made so far, we can say that we will see an affordable model, a main model and a Pro model in this series. If the leaked OnePlus 9 specifications were certain, would they meet your expectations?