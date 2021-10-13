OnePlus 9RT introduced! Here are the features and price

The new member of OnePlus’s highly anticipated OnePlus 9 family, the 9RT, was introduced today. Here are the details about the features and price…

OnePlus, one of the popular smartphone manufacturers, introduced its new phone called OnePlus 9RT alongside the Buds Z2 wireless earphones at its event today. The Chinese manufacturer, which has become increasingly popular with the price and performance products it has released over the years, delighted its users with both the features and the price of the new products it introduced this time.

OnePlus 9RT features

OnePlus 9RT welcomes us with a new display with HDR 10+, sRGB and P3 support, 120Hz refresh and 600Hz touch sensing speed. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, the device shows a performance increase of up to 20 percent in heat dissipation, thanks to a 59 percent enlarged cooling system that comes with the Space Cooling feature.

General Features

Brand OnePlus

Model 9RT

Launch date October 13, 2021

The dimensions of the device are 162.20 mm x 74.60 mm x 8.29 mm

Weight of the device is 198.50 g

Battery capacity 4500mAh

Quick charge 65W

Colors Black, Blue, Silver

Display features

Refresh rate 120 Hz

Screen size 6.62 inches

Resolution 1080×2400 pixels

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixels per inch 397 ppi

Hardware specifications

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM 8GB and 12GB

Internal memory 128GB and 256GB

Camera

Wide-angle camera 50 Megapixels (f/1.8)

Ultra wide angle camera 16 Megapixels (f/2.2)

Macro camera 2 Megapixels

Rear camera flash Yes

Front camera 16 Megapixels (f/2.4)

Software

Operating System Android 11

Interface ColorOS

Connection options

Wi-Fi Yes

Supported Wi-Fi standards 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/

GPS Yes

Bluetooth Yes, version 5.20

NFC Yes

USB Type-C charging and port Yes

Dual SIM support

SIM1 and SIM2 card type Nano SIM

3G Yes

4G/ LTE Yes

5G Yes

sensors

In-display fingerprint sensor

Compass/ Magnetometer Yes

Proximity sensor Yes

Accelerometer Yes

Ambient light sensor Yes

Gyroscope Yes

OnePlus 9RT price

The company announced the expected selling price for the OnePlus 9RT as 3,300 Chinese Yuan. European and American sales prices are expected to be 445 Euros and 510 Dollars. The devices, which were introduced today, are now available for pre-order in China. Actual sales and distributions are scheduled to begin on October 19.