OnePlus 9RT introduced! Here are the features and price

The new member of OnePlus’s highly anticipated OnePlus 9 family, the 9RT, was introduced today. Here are the details about the features and price…
OnePlus, one of the popular smartphone manufacturers, introduced its new phone called OnePlus 9RT alongside the Buds Z2 wireless earphones at its event today. The Chinese manufacturer, which has become increasingly popular with the price and performance products it has released over the years, delighted its users with both the features and the price of the new products it introduced this time.
OnePlus 9RT features
OnePlus 9RT welcomes us with a new display with HDR 10+, sRGB and P3 support, 120Hz refresh and 600Hz touch sensing speed. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, the device shows a performance increase of up to 20 percent in heat dissipation, thanks to a 59 percent enlarged cooling system that comes with the Space Cooling feature.
General Features
- Brand OnePlus
- Model 9RT
- Launch date October 13, 2021
- The dimensions of the device are 162.20 mm x 74.60 mm x 8.29 mm
- Weight of the device is 198.50 g
- Battery capacity 4500mAh
- Quick charge 65W
- Colors Black, Blue, Silver
Display features
- Refresh rate 120 Hz
- Screen size 6.62 inches
- Resolution 1080×2400 pixels
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- Pixels per inch 397 ppi
Hardware specifications
- Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- RAM 8GB and 12GB
- Internal memory 128GB and 256GB
Camera
- Wide-angle camera 50 Megapixels (f/1.8)
- Ultra wide angle camera 16 Megapixels (f/2.2)
- Macro camera 2 Megapixels
- Rear camera flash Yes
- Front camera 16 Megapixels (f/2.4)
Software
- Operating System Android 11
- Interface ColorOS
Connection options
- Wi-Fi Yes
- Supported Wi-Fi standards 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/
- GPS Yes
- Bluetooth Yes, version 5.20
- NFC Yes
- USB Type-C charging and port Yes
- Dual SIM support
- SIM1 and SIM2 card type Nano SIM
- 3G Yes
- 4G/ LTE Yes
- 5G Yes
sensors
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Compass/ Magnetometer Yes
- Proximity sensor Yes
- Accelerometer Yes
- Ambient light sensor Yes
- Gyroscope Yes
OnePlus 9RT price
The company announced the expected selling price for the OnePlus 9RT as 3,300 Chinese Yuan. European and American sales prices are expected to be 445 Euros and 510 Dollars. The devices, which were introduced today, are now available for pre-order in China. Actual sales and distributions are scheduled to begin on October 19.