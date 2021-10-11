OnePlus 9RT Has 600 Hz Sampling Display And Snapdragon 888

The OnePlus 9RT cell phone will be officially announced next Wednesday, October 13th. However, the Chinese manufacturer anticipated some details of the new device in a series of posts on the Weibo social network.

Created with the support of the OnePlus eSports team, the phone will be the brand’s first model to feature a 600 Hz multitouch sampling rate display. The optimized 6.55-inch AMOLED screen reduces click delay by 57% and of slip by 47%.

Internally, the OnePlus 9RT is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. Although the manufacturer hasn’t confirmed it, the model appeared on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Regarding cameras, details are scarce. According to the first images released by the brand, the smartphone has a triple rear module with a main sensor of 50 MP.

Another highlight of the device is the cooling system with five layers of graphite sheet. The frame covers a large part of the device’s area and offers 20% better heat dissipation compared to the OnePlus 9R.

According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus 9RT will have an option of 7 GB of extra virtual RAM. Furthermore, the devices have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.