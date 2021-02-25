OnePlus 9R: leak reveals basic variant of the new series

OnePlus is close to launching its new family of top-of-the-line cell phones, called OnePlus 9, which is expected to consist of three models. While two of them had their names disclosed, the last one has not yet been confirmed, but as the leaker Evan Blass revealed on Wednesday (24), the Chinese manufacturer seems to have already made its choice.

The most affordable model in the line, which already has the standard version OnePlus 9 and the stoutest variant entitled OnePlus 9 Pro, will be called OnePlus 9R, according to the American blogger, known for leaking information from smartphones of various brands.

On the Voice website, Blass shared lines of code that he claims are from the development firmware for the new phone from the Chinese manufacturer (image below). In the middle of them, it is written “OnePlus 9R”, in reference to the device, contradicting rumors that had previously appeared.

Regarding the most recent speculations, the “cheap” variant of OnePlus 9 appears named in different ways, such as OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9 SE and OnePlus 9E, generating a real dispute between the leaks. But the mystery is close to being unraveled, as the launch of the new series is expected to take place between March and April.

Speculated technical sheet

As well as the nomenclature, the technical sheet of the third model of the family is a real mystery, arising only through rumors that indicate the presence of a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, main camera of 64 MP and 5,000 mAh battery.

The speculated processor is the Snapdragon 865, which would be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As for the price, it is expected to cost around $ 600, according to Gizmochina, while the value of the standard version can be $ 800.