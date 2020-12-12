OnePlus 9 viewed live Here are the features

The highly anticipated Android flagship OnePlus 9 images and features have been leaked. The first images for OnePlus 9 have appeared before. The new live images show that a new OnePlus experience is waiting for us on the camera side indeed.

OnePlus 9 design and features

Although the OnePlus 9 series has not been officially approved yet, it looks like it will appear in March 2021. The first images of the phone have been shared before and some features have emerged. It is now viewed live and some of its features have been clarified.

OnePlus 9 will appear with the Snapdragon 888 processor as expected. The processor, newly introduced by Qualcomm, was produced in the 5 nm fabrication process. On the screen side, we see a perforated camera and a 6.55-inch screen. It turns out that the resolution of this screen is 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD Plus resolution.

Among the features of OnePlus 9, we see that it is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the storage side. The future of the flagship with Android 11-based Oxygen OS has been confirmed with this leak.

Since a special software was installed on the test device for the OnePlus 9 camera, these features could not be fully determined. However, with the phrase Ultrashot, the OnePlus 9 camera seems to offer a new mobile photography experience.

This interesting triple camera setup is expected to appear at 48 Megapixels and 16 Megapixels. The function and resolution of the third camera, which is smaller than other cameras, has not been revealed.

The device viewed by PhoneArena was sent by a user. On the back of this tester, a different logo from the OnePlus logo stands out. However, it is not the first time that OnePlus uses strange logos on test devices.



