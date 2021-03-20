OnePlus 9 series surprised by the number of pre-orders

OnePlus, founded by Pete Lau who left Oppo; On March 24, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro will be presented to users with 3 new models. In the past days, 50 W wireless fast charging support was also announced; The number of pre-orders has exceeded millions thanks to its powerful features that attract users even before they are available for sale.

OnePlus 9 series received over millions of pre-orders before it went on sale

After the launch date of OnePlus’s new series is finalized, the company; shared a poster showing more than 2 million pre-orders across all retail channels.

OnePlus is said to have reached the highest number of smartphone bookings in its history with the amount of pre-orders placed. While not all pre-orders translate into actual sales, this number suggests the device is extremely popular.

The OnePlus 9 series promises high-end features in all aspects such as its design, camera, and performance. The series will go on sale as the world’s first model with a Samsung LTPO display. The device offering a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz; it also supports automatic adjustments down to 1 Hz. Thus, the device is expected to have a big impact on battery consumption.

In terms of cameras, OnePlus has previously announced that it is in collaboration with German camera manufacturer Hasselblad. On the performance side, the OnePlus 9 series, which is expected to be a flagship series, will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile processor along with LPDDR5 RAM. It is also expected to come with a new cooling system that further enhances its performance.

OnePlus 9 leaked specifications

– Screen: 6.55 inch Full HD screen

– Processor: Snapdragon 888 mobile processor

– Memory: 8 GB RAM

– Storage: 128 GB internal

– Rear camera: 48 Megapixels, 50 Megapixels and 2 Megapixels

– Battery: 4,500 mAh

OnePlus 9R leaked specifications

– Screen: 6.55 inch

– Processor: Snapdragon 865 mobile processor

– Memory: 6/8 GB RAM

– Storage: 128 GB internal

– Battery: 4,500 mAh

OnePlus 9Pro leaked specifications

– Screen: 6.78 inch QHD screen

– Processor: Snapdragon 888 mobile processor

– Memory: 12 GB RAM

– Storage: 256 GB internal

– Battery: 4,500 mAh, 50 W wireless fast charging

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to go on sale in China on March 30, after the launch in China on March 24.