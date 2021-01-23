OnePlus 9 series features revealed

Rumors about OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, one of the most ambitious flagships of the year, continue to increase. Some important features of the phones that are expected to be launched in March have come to light.

What are the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro features?

Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus, operating under the umbrella of BBK Electronics, is preparing to appear with its new flagships OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The recently leaked render images revealed that both smartphones will have punched screens. Today, we learn that the holes in the OnePlus 9 pair will be approximately 3.8 mm in size.

Digital Chat Station, known as a reliable information source, claimed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch QHD + 120Hz curved screen, while the base model will come with a 6.55-inch FullHD + 120Hz flat screen. The source also stated that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be 8 mm and 8.5 mm thick, respectively, but will weigh a maximum of 200 grams.

Both smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The devices that will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery will most likely support 65W wired charging. In addition, the Pro model is expected to have 45W wireless charging capability.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models are expected to be introduced in March. As you can see, we are at best 1.5-2 months away from launch. Until then, we will share with you if new details about the devices come to light.