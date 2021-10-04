A new phone is expected from the OnePlus brand. At this point, the OnePlus 9 RT appeared on Geekbench, whose specifications were revealed a while ago.

According to the leaks, OnePlus is announcing the 9 RT model phone on October 15. At this point, it is expected that it will become official in limited markets such as India and China. A new OnePlus smartphone with model number MT2110 has appeared on China’s 3C certification site.

It is expected that the resulting device will be called OnePlus 9 RT in the domestic market. The same device also recently appeared in Geekbench testing. It seems that the company is testing the performance of the phone before releasing it to the market.

Looking at the Geekbench listing shows that the OnePlus 9 RT will come with a Qualcomm processor codenamed Lahaina. This chipset draws attention with its similarity to Snapdragon 888 in terms of structure. According to information leaked by a news source in August, it showed that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 870 or higher version. This seems to confirm the claims. However, the company has not yet made a statement on this matter.

The device with the model number MT2110 includes 12 GB of RAM. It uses Android 11 as its operating system. The smartphone managed to reach 818 points in the single-core test and 3246 points in the multi-core test. In addition, it is estimated that the variant that will reach India will have the model number MT2111.

Technical specifications

The OnePlus 9 RT is expected to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120 Hz display. In addition, it seems likely that it will have a 16 Megapixel selfie camera and 50 Megapixel + 16 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel triple camera setup.

The smartphone has a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, as well as the possibility of supporting 65W fast charging. At this point, it will likely offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Operating system: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 11

Camera: 50 Megapixels + 16 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels

Battery: 65 W fast charging, 4,500 mAh battery capacity

Display: AMOLED FHD+ display, 120 Hz, 6.55 inches

What do you guys think about the OnePlus 9 RT model? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!