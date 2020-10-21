OnePlus 9 release date has been revealed!

Information about the new flagship smartphone model of the Chinese OnePlus brand continues to emerge. Noticeable details about the OnePlus 9 release date have recently emerged. As it is understood, OnePlus will introduce 9 models in a short time after the 8T model this year.

OnePlus 9 release date will be earlier than expected

According to newly revealed information, OnePlus will officially announce the new high-end smartphone model as of March 2021. As is known, the OnePlus 8T model has been introduced a short while ago. For the new model, as in the other series, there were expectations for the middle of 2021.

However, the OnePlus 9 release date marks the middle of March. There is no clear information about the reason for this. However, there are statements that OnePlus does not want to lag behind in the competition in the Android world and will introduce the new model earlier than expected. At this point, it seems most likely to compete with Samsung’s new Glaxy S series.

There are not many details about the new OnePlus 9 features for now. However, it would not be wrong to say that the next generation Qualcomm will carry the Snapdragon processor and will have increased RAM. New information will continue to emerge in the following days.



