OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad sensor introduced

The new series of the OnePlus brand, which we know with its unique designs, was introduced at the event. OnePlus, which previously introduced more affordable models such as the Nord model, took the stage with its flagship models. The high-end flagship powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor promises high performance. So how are OnePlus 9 Pro features and price?

We have shared all the details of the OnePlus 9 Pro below. However, for those who want to look at technical details in general, the features are as follows:

Display: 6.70 inch / 1440 x 3120 pixels / AMOLED / 120 Hz / HDR10 + / 1300 nits brightness / 525 ppi

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5 nm

RAM and Storage: 8 GB – 128 GB / 12 GB – 256 GB / UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 48 Megapixel wide angle OIS (f / 1.7) – 50 Megapixel x (f / 2.2) – 8 Megapixel 3.3x telephoto – 2 Megapixel mono / 12-bit RAW / 8K @ 30 fps, 4K @ 120 fps

Front camera: 16 Megapixel wide angle (f / 2.4)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, 5G, aptX HD

Other features: Stereo sound system, 50W wireless, 65W fast charging, IP68, 4500 mAh Li-Po battery

Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm

OnePlus 9 Pro features

The flagship, which has a 6.70 inch 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution AMOLED display, comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen has a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels and HDR10 + support.

The flagship, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, is quite ambitious on the performance side. This processor, which goes through 5 nm production, has an 8-core structure. Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 graphics unit can reach a maximum frequency of 2.84 GHz.

OnePlus 9 Pro has a camera produced jointly with the Hasselblad brand, which is well-known for taking photos per month. The flagship has a 50 Megapixel f / 2.2 Sony IM766 main camera, a 48 Megapixel f / 1.7 Sony IMX789 camera and a 2 Megapixel macro camera.

The device has a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh and supports 50W wireless and 65W wired charging.

The model, which adds strength to its power with up-to-date connection technologies, supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 connections.

OnePlus 9 Pro price

The new flagship model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will be available for 999 euros, and the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be available for 899 euros.