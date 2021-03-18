OnePlus 9 Pro will increase wireless charging speed

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be official next week. However, some features of the phone are shared with the public before the introduction. OnePlus has now announced that the smartphone will come with 50W wireless charging. Thanks to this technology, the charge rate of the battery will increase from 1 percent to 100 percent in less than 43 minutes. The wireless charging speed of the OnePlus 8 Pro, introduced last year, was 20W.

It should be noted that 50W Warp Charge wireless charging technology is not the highest solution on the market. Oppo, affiliated with the same company as OnePlus, announced 65W Air VOCC charging technology last year. Xiaomi, on the other hand, talked about 80W wireless charging technology a while ago. This technology fills the phone’s battery in 19 minutes. The Mi 11, which was introduced last December, has 50W wireless charging.

Both members of the OnePlus 9 series will have 65W wired fast charging support. Thus, it will be possible to fully charge the phones’ battery within 29 minutes.

In order to take advantage of 50W Warp Charge technology, you need to have OnePlus’ special wireless charger. However, it will be possible to use 15W Qi wireless charging adapters in both the standard OnePlus 9 and the Pro version. It is also worth noting that the OnePlus 9 has a maximum wireless charging speed of 15W.

OnePlus is increasing the voltage rather than increasing the amperage to prevent extra heat caused by the higher wireless charging speed. Thus, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be wirelessly charged faster than the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, this will not cause extra warming.