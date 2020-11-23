OnePlus 9 Pro leak reveals design details

There has been a leak regarding the design of the OnePlus 9 before. OnePlus 9 Pro images shared by OnLeaks have now been added to this. The design of the OnePlus 9 Pro also looks similar to the standard version of OnePlus 9.

Preferring a curved screen instead of a flat screen stands out as the most important difference. This screen is said to be 6.7 inches in size and appears to have a single camera hole in its upper left corner.

On the right side of the phone, there is the power button and the Alert Slider button, one of OnePlus’ signatures. On the left are the volume control keys. When you switch to the rear panel, the rectangular shaped camera module catches the eye.

It can be seen that there are four camera sensors here. However, it should be noted that OnePlus’s leaked 9 Pro design is not yet final. Therefore, it will not be a surprise to experience changes in both the camera setup and the overall design.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 series will feature 144Hz refresh rate displays and a Snapdragon 875 processor. For the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro design, the arrows already point to March. Therefore, it will not be a surprise to encounter new details about the series in the upcoming period.



