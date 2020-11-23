OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked images! Details

The first images of what the OnePlus 9 Pro should look like are already circulating thanks to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (known as OnLeaks), who showed the renderings of the new OnePlus flasgship.

From the images, you can see that the new smartphone has the same front design as the previous version, with a curved 6.7-inch display and with the only selfie camera inserted in a hole above, on the left.

The back of the cell phone, made of glass (which may indicate support for wireless charging), comprises a set of rear cameras mounted in a rectangle, but no longer in the center, but to the left of the device.

According to Hemmerstoffer, the current prototype includes four cameras, two of which were inserted into metal rings that “protrude slightly from the relief of the main camera”. The other two lenses and the flash, the microphones and sensors would also be inside the rectangle. The specifications of the cameras or sensors have not been released.

The speakers will come on the side below; the power button appears on the right and the volume button on the left.

What else do we know

If the OnePlus 8T hit the market with 120 Hz refresh rates, then so should OnePlus 9 series phones. As for internal specifications, it is expected (but not yet confirmed) that there will be updates, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset arriving at the main line with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

To make the set work, a battery equal to the largest of the OnePlus 8T: 4,500 mAh, with Warp Charge of 65W.

On the 21st, details about the OnePlus 9 camera set were released: a 48 MP primary sensor on the rear, which captures 12 MP images, and a secondary, also 48 MP, with a wide-angle camera function .

A third yet unknown sensor is also included, which can be monochrome or macro. Nothing was disclosed about the front camera.



