OnePlus 9 Pro benchmark tested with Snapdragon 875

Leaks about the OnePlus 9 started to circulate a while ago. It didn’t take much time to add new ones to these leaks. OnePlus 9 Pro passed the Geekbench 5 benchmark test with the Snapdragon 875 processor.

The device scores 1122 points in a single core and 2733 points in a multi-core. While it is seen that the smartphone passed the test with the code name LuBan LE2117, the Snapdragon 875 is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The results show that the base frequency of the processor is 1.8 GHz.

According to previous leaks, the 2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 processor is the main core in the Snapdragon 875. Three 2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 processors complete the system. The Snapdragon 875 is expected to deliver a 20 to 25 percent performance improvement compared to the 865.

The official announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is expected to be made on December 1. It is estimated that meeting the OnePlus 9 Pro with Snapdragon 875 processor will take place in March.



