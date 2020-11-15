The first visual of the first phone of the OnePlus 9 family last day; We gave information about the features and price. Today, we are meeting you with OnePlus 9 Pro. Appeared on Geekbench with OnePlus 9 Pro features!

Various smartphone manufacturers are expected to announce flagship phones that will attract attention early next year. Samsung will host the launch of the launches; It will present the Galaxy S21 series, which is expected to arrive in the second week of January, to users. On the other hand, OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 9 series early, with rumors about the March 2021 launch date.

The model numbers of the OnePlus 9 series, which were on the agenda with the leaks last week, have been announced. Now, a device with a model number matching the OnePlus 9 Pro has been detected in Geekbench.

The smartphone was compared a few days ago under the name “LuBan LE2117”. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to arrive with Android 11 support. It also has 8 GB of RAM. The mobile processor that will be powered; codenamed “lahaina” and its octa-core processor is Snapdragon 875 with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. Benchmark scores are 1122 points for the single-core test and 2733 points for the multi-core test.

Further analysis of the benchmark result by Weibo user @ 肥 da also reveals the CPU configuration of the mobile processor estimated to be Snapdragon 875. As you can see in the above image, the upcoming flagship eight-core processor has four cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three (performance) cores at 2.42GHz and one main core clocked at 2.84GHz.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to come with AMOLED displays with high refresh rates. Unconfirmed reports say the refresh rate can reach 144Hz. However, this may be limited to the top model, the 9 Pro, while the standard version has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also reported that the OnePlus 9 series will come with support for 65W fast wired charging and 40W fast wireless charging.



