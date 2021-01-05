OnePlus 9 Pro 45W fast wireless charging expectation

The OnePlus 9 Pro seems to show improvements on the wireless charging side. According to the information provided by Max Jambor from the Voice site, this Android phone will have faster wireless charging support with 45W. It will also feature reverse wireless charging to charge accessories such as wireless headphones.

OnePlus 8 Pro was the first OnePlus device with wireless charging support. However, this support was limited to 30W. The rise to the 45W level will be a significant increase. This will go beyond the 30-minute charging speed of 50 percent offered by the OnePlus 8 Pro. Based on the availability of faster wireless charging, we can also expect the OnePlus 9 Pro to have 65W wired charging support like the OnePlus 8T. Thanks to OnePlus’s improvement in charging technology, the negative impact of technologies that consume the battery faster, such as improved display and 5G support, can be reduced.

Reverse wireless charging on a OnePlus phone for the first time with OnePlus 9 Pro

Reverse wireless charging, which is expected to be offered on the OnePlus 9 Pro, will be a new first for OnePlus. Over the past few years, many flagship Android phones have adopted this feature, from reverse wireless charging that we’ve seen on Huawei Mate 20 Pro and later phones to the Wireless Power Share feature in the Galaxy S20 series. Like these smartphones, reverse wireless charging will likely be slower than what you can get from a wired connection. Still, it’s a useful feature for OnePlus to include.

The rest of the features of the OnePlus Pro 9 remain a mystery. However, images and features of a prototype of OnePlus 9 were leaked. This shows us the main features of the new series very well. A few of the notable features include a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor and 4500mAh battery. More leaks and rumors will emerge as OnePlus’ latest phones approach the expected spring launch.