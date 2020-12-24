OnePlus 9 Lite to join OnePlus 9 Pro with Snapdragon 865

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to become official in the first quarter of 2021. According to a new report, there will be three phones in the series for users. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be accompanied by OnePlus 9 Lite.

It is said that at the heart of the OnePlus 9 Lite will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, one of the flagship processors of 2020. On the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, it is believed that the Snapdragon 888 will be found.

OnePlus’s choice to use the previous year’s flagship processor in its Lite phone can be considered an interesting choice. Allegedly, the OnePlus 9 Lite will write an amount of around $ 600 on the price tag. The OnePlus 9 will be sold for $ 800 and the OnePlus 9 Pro for $ 950 to $ 1000. In such a scenario, it can be said that the OnePlus 9 Lite will compete with phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Google Pixel 5.

OnePlus 9 Lite seems to share a lot of components with the 8T. 90 or 120 Hz AMOLED panel and 65W fast charging support stand out among these features. Camera systems are expected to be similar. The back panel of the OnePlus 9 Lite is expected to be plastic. It will not be a surprise that the leaks on the smartphone increase with the new year.



