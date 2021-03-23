OnePlus 9 launch: see how to watch the conference live

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus on Tuesday (23) presents its new family of top-of-the-line smartphones. The conference will be held entirely virtual.

You can watch the broadcast live, which will take place on the brand’s official YouTube channel. The video starts showing at 11 am (Brasília time) and has language options in English and Spanish, without Brazilian Portuguese as an alternative.

Make a note of the time in the agenda and check the presentation below:

After the conference, if you are unable to follow the announcement, stay tuned to TecMundo to find out all the new devices from OnePlus.

What to expect?

Highlights of all the promotional images of the event so far, the models OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are confirmed, with improvements in the camera thanks to a partnership with the brand specialized in photography Hasselblad.

In the past few days, speculation has begun to circulate about a third model, the OnePlus 9R, but the background image of the broadcast features only two devices. This illustration even matches previous leaks from the two models.

In addition, the event marks the launch of the company’s first smart watch, the OnePlus Watch.