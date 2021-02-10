OnePlus 9 could have a 4,500 mAh battery in the box

OnePlus has yet to reveal official details about the top-of-the-line OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones, but a leak brought information about the energy capacity of smartphones. According to a rumor shared on Twitter, the devices will feature a 4,500 mAh battery and come with a charger in the box.

The information comes from the Max Jambor profile, which has previously published accurate details on smartphones. The publication only points out that the two devices of OnePlus will have a battery of 4,500 mAh, but the person responsible for the leak gave more details on the subject on the social network.

According to Jambor, OnePlus will not follow the trend adopted by companies like Apple and Samsung and their smartphones will have a charger in the box. The news is great for those who are waiting for the devices, as the devices will possibly have a fast recharge of up to 65W and the source in the box must provide high power speed.

Same capacity as OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T line already has 4,500 mAh batteries and also has fast charging technology. The power supply can be recharged 100% in less than 40 minutes thanks to the use of 65W Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus has not confirmed the information and has not yet given further details about the OnePlus 9 line. However, considering the company’s standards, we can already speculate some specifications of the new smartphone line.

The Chinese manufacturer should use the Snapdragon 888 on mobile phones and also adopt a 120 Hz screen. The Pro version of the device must also have a display with QHD + resolution.

OnePlus has not yet revealed when its next high-performance smartphones will be launched. The OnePlus 8 line was unveiled at the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, so maybe the new devices will show up on the market by April this year.