OnePlus 9 confirms release date with Hasselblad

The manufacturer OnePlus confirmed the date of its next generation of top-of-the-line smartphones – and took advantage of the date to reveal a feature that should be one of the highlights of the model.

The OnePlus 9 line will be unveiled on March 23, 2021, at noon (Brasília time), in a broadcast made by the brand. In all, two devices are expected, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, both with 5G.

In the poster that confirms the launch, OnePlus also revealed that it closed a partnership with the Swedish company specialized in cameras Hasselblad. The two companies worked together to develop the photographic set, which means that the company’s CEO’s promise to improve their cell phone cameras must be fulfilled. The main sensor, on the other hand, is from another ally: Sony’s IMX789.

Hasseblad will help with the advanced color calibration system, in addition to allowing the creation of 12-bit RAW files, better HDR videos, support for recording at up to 8K at 30 fps (or 4K at 120 fps) and a new application photo editing with an interface based on the company’s native app, Phocus.

You follow the launch of smartphones on March 23 through the official website of the manufacturer. In the coming days, clues and details of the models are expected to be revealed.