OnePlus 9 appears in images with flat screen

Despite the launch still considered distant, the OnePlus 9 line has already had a series of details revealed in the main channels of rumors and leaks. Recently, we saw that the manufacturer even prepares a Lite variant with Snapdragon 865.

Now, while OnePlus remains in total silence on the subject, new photos leaked on social networks show what appears to be OnePlus 9. Unfortunately, the images bring only a cutout of the device’s display.

Even so, the photos make it very clear that the OnePlus 9 should hit the market with a front camera inside a hole in the upper left corner, while the display will be flat.

Another detail present in the images is that the OnePlus 9 – normal model – is charging wirelessly. The message appears on the screen of the device itself, and the reverse function will also be offered to users.

According to Chinese sources, this wireless charging is 30W and wired reaches 65W, with the device’s battery bringing 4,500 mAh. For now, the manufacturer has not officially commented on the leak and has not confirmed the veracity of the images.

Anyway, we already know that the OnePlus 9 line should be made official with a Snapdragon 888 processor, both of which have a 50 MP main camera. Finally, the devices also run Android 11 from the factory.

Looking forward to launching the OnePlus 9 line? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.



