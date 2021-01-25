OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have leaked screen details

Rumors about OnePlus’ next big release continue to surface every week. While in the last few days we heard about the existence of the new OnePlus 9 Lite with a high performance processor from 2020 for a more competitive price, more details of the OnePlus 9 Pro with 45W charging were also revealed.

Now new information has been revealed regarding screen details of the trio’s two most powerful models. According to the leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 9 will use a 6.55 inch screen with a straight display and full HD resolution, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will adopt a panel with 6.78 inches of QHD resolution and curved display on the sides .

It is also said that both will offer a 120 Hz refresh rate screen for smoother navigation, a circular cutout in the upper left corner of the screen and a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, reinforcing a leak almost a month ago.

We already know from older and more consistent rumors that the OnePlus 9 line will adopt a new design for the back cover and harness the full power of the new Snapdragon 888 5G chip, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for smartphones this early 2021.

More information about the trio, or at least the most powerful duo, should appear in the coming days, as the bets indicate the launch of the OnePlus 9 series for February.